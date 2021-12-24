AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $39,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $68,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,702,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,858,276. The stock has a market cap of $235.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $133.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.16 and a 200 day moving average of $115.26.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

