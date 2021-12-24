AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Vice Chairman Sells $23,660,700.80 in Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
AbbVie stock opened at $133.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.26. The company has a market capitalization of $235.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $133.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.
