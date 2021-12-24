ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT Raised to $32.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average is $20.32. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.57.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $128,165 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

