ACENT (ACE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.11 Million

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. ACENT has a market capitalization of $8.81 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACENT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0731 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ACENT has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00043271 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007130 BTC.

ACENT (ACE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

