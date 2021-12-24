ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. ACM Research reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. ACM Research’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $470,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ACM Research by 1,669.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,427,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,885 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,294,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Green Court Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,438,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,612,000 after purchasing an additional 43,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $77.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.90. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $60.84 and a 52 week high of $144.81. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 0.60.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

