Acoin Price Tops $0.0204 on Exchanges (ACOIN)

Acoin (CURRENCY:ACOIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Acoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Acoin has a market capitalization of $24,913.61 and approximately $5.00 worth of Acoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Acoin has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Acoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000024 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Acoin Profile

Acoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Acoin’s total supply is 1,220,085 coins. Acoin’s official Twitter account is @acointeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Acoin is /r/acoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Acoin is acoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Acoin is an SHA-256 Bitcoin clone. The block reward varies with a block reward of 2-10x normal roughly every 1 in ten blocks. The block reward initially starts at 1 and reduces by 50% every 6 months. “

Acoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.