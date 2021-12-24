Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.29 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acuity Brands in a report issued on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.27. William Blair also issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.26 EPS.

AYI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.27.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $208.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $114.54 and a 52-week high of $224.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.71.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.6% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 567,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,429,000 after acquiring an additional 24,935 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 23.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 865.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 71.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.19%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

