AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Raised to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

ATY has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of AcuityAds from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of AcuityAds from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATY opened at $3.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $228.61 million and a PE ratio of 20.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. AcuityAds has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $26.17.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.16 million. AcuityAds had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 24.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AcuityAds will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,513,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in AcuityAds by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 231,200 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in AcuityAds during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,981,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,704,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in AcuityAds by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 398,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.