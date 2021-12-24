Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.00.

ADEVF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 173.00 to 165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 190.00 to 149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Adevinta ASA from 221.00 to 211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Adevinta ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Adevinta ASA stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.10. 821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00. Adevinta ASA has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $19.40.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

