Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Adient worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Adient by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADNT. Barclays cut shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 3.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.70.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $366,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

