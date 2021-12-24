Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,322 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $41,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 5.9% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.16.

Shares of ADBE traded up $5.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $569.62. 2,146,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,685. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $640.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $620.68.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.