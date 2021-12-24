AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 14.34% of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF worth $14,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,030,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 24,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $385,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QPX opened at $30.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.06. AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $31.23.

