AE Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 126,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,318,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.40% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000.

ILCG opened at $71.76 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.41 and a 12 month high of $73.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.07.

