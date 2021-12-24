AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 19.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,242 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $44,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,863 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

NYSE GIS opened at $65.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $69.68. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.08.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

