Affirm Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Affirm in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Affirm’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AFRM. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.88.

AFRM stock opened at $101.16 on Friday. Affirm has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $176.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.42.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%.

In other news, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $17,698,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,064 shares of company stock valued at $24,844,019 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 12,058 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Affirm by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Affirm by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 983.5% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 112,390 shares during the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

