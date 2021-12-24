Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Down 3.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s share price traded down 3.4% during trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $127.00 to $108.00. The stock traded as low as $97.39 and last traded at $97.60. 22,606 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,306,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.07.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AFRM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.88.

Get Affirm alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $17,698,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,064 shares of company stock worth $24,844,019 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Affirm during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Affirm by 36.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 12,058 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Affirm by 62.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Affirm by 1.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Affirm by 983.5% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 112,390 shares during the period. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.91.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.