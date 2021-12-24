Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Afya from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Shares of NASDAQ AFYA opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. Afya has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Afya had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $86.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Afya will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Afya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Afya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

