Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 120,157 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,835,853 shares.The stock last traded at $14.19 and had previously closed at $14.12.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AQN. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. CSFB set a $16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $528.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 70.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 36,222 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $5,507,000. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

