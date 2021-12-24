Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Holdings Raised by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 69.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 73 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 111.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $653.98 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.45 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $643.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $654.29. The stock has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 70.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALGN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.46.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

