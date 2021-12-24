Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Position Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.13% of Allena Pharmaceuticals worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Financial LLC boosted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 407,599 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 80,625 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNA opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.08. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

