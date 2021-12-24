Allworth Financial LP Cuts Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,335 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,536,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 37.9% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total transaction of $8,733,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total value of $386,369.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,620 shares of company stock worth $15,133,863. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $769.95.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $674.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.90. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $371.00 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $715.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $630.55.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.