Allworth Financial LP Cuts Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth $5,432,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 21.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 35.5% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 70,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 18,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

MAIN opened at $44.00 on Friday. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

