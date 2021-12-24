Allworth Financial LP Increases Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,782 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.49.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.50, for a total value of $1,801,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $204,948.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 536,634 shares of company stock worth $152,214,527. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $253.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $284.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.74. The company has a market capitalization of $249.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

