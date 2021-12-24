Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 50,896.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,807 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UAA. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Under Armour by 34,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Under Armour by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

UAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Under Armour from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Cowen cut their price target on Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.96.

UAA opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.29. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

