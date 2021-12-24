Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Cut by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.2% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

GOOGL opened at $2,938.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,696.10 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,901.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,749.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

