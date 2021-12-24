Alphastar Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 85.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,985 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $55,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 53.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $245.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.85. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $249.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

