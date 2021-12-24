Alphastar Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.09 Million Investment in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

IYW stock opened at $114.75 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $82.18 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

