Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Shares of NYSE PINE opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $216.00 million, a PE ratio of 112.41, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 4,916 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $86,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,088 shares of company stock worth $125,025. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 309,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 128.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 16.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 12,828 shares during the period. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.