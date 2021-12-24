Amalgamated Bank Sells 14,894 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,894 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE OHI opened at $28.22 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.84.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

