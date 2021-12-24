Amalgamated Bank Sells 18,308 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,308 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Amcor were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 595,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 242,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 12,310 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 26,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 179,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 152,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 13,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.96.

AMCR stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.