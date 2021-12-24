Amalgamated Bank Sells 779 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,778,000 after purchasing an additional 20,148 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 197,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,941,000 after acquiring an additional 107,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTWO stock opened at $177.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.58 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.95.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTWO. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.80.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

