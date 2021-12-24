AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Down 3.6%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s stock price was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.75 and last traded at $29.20. Approximately 572,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 117,004,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Macquarie lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.28.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 79,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $2,813,915.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $25,331,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,272,880 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,540. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

