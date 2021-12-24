American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $55.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 801,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,852,000 after buying an additional 14,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in American Campus Communities by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 191,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 25,399 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in American Campus Communities by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 149,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

