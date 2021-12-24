American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI) Trading Up 0.2%

American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.42 and last traded at $49.42. Approximately 542 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.32.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.58.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUSI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $526,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,202,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,416,000.

