AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $52.01 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 459,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 38,748 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $52,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,534,043,000 after purchasing an additional 113,882 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $656,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 951,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,687,000 after buying an additional 47,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total transaction of $3,877,356.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,431 shares of company stock worth $20,902,144. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

EW stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.57. 1,732,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,976. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

