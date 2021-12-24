AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $77.56 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,175,019 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 305,091 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $77,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $1,979,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 78,822 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,117,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $73,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 52.4% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 4,825 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Argus increased their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.75. 4,625,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,549,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $76.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

