AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Increases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.06% of Booking worth $59,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 76.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,190,000 after buying an additional 98,441 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at about $108,855,659,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Booking by 1,657.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,537,000 after buying an additional 50,643 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Booking by 86.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 102,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,642,000 after buying an additional 47,479 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Booking by 302.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 60,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,494,000 after buying an additional 45,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,745.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $17.07 on Friday, reaching $2,402.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,012. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,860.73 and a 52-week high of $2,687.29. The company has a market cap of $98.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.25, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,348.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,298.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.