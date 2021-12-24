AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Reduces Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB trimmed its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,758 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.12% of Hilton Worldwide worth $44,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 169,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 256,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.73.

NYSE HLT traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.71. 1,384,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,974. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.58 and its 200-day moving average is $133.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $155.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,190.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $434,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,722 shares of company stock worth $31,207,817. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

