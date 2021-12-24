AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Reduces Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB decreased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,254 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.06% of Shopify worth $98,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,826,682,000 after buying an additional 20,076 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $53.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,439.33. 1,095,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,041. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,491.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,472.68. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,005.14 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,648.50.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.