Analysts Anticipate IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) will report ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IronNet’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IronNet will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.82) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IronNet.

IRNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on IronNet from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on IronNet in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IronNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $243,892.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 384,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,792.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in IronNet in the third quarter worth $193,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of IronNet in the third quarter worth $64,236,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IronNet in the third quarter worth $10,230,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of IronNet in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of IronNet in the third quarter worth $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

IRNT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 922,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,899. IronNet has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.21.

IronNet Company Profile

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

