Analysts Anticipate Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) will report earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings. Pluristem Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.59). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pluristem Therapeutics.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 404,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. Pluristem Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $9.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 22.2% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 61,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 57.4% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 12,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 98.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.