Analysts Anticipate Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) will announce $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Progress Software’s earnings. Progress Software posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.62 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The company had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $791,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 861.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 106,818 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth $164,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 55.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.32. The stock had a trading volume of 106,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,354. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average of $47.72.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

