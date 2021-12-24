Analysts Expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to Post -$0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.57). Assembly Biosciences reported earnings of ($1.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($2.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.45). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter.

ASMB has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $108.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.69. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $7.02.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

