Analysts Expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.07. Booz Allen Hamilton posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 102,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at $1,036,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 605,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,071,000 after acquiring an additional 23,883 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAH opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $75.15 and a one year high of $100.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

