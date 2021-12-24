Analysts Expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) to announce $103.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $104.00 million. Casa Systems reported sales of $120.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year sales of $400.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $401.78 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $436.57 million, with estimates ranging from $425.90 million to $450.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Casa Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 20.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

CASA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities lowered Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.47. 184,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.03. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 334.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

