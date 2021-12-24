Analysts Expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report sales of $2.66 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.70 billion. Electronic Arts posted sales of $2.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year sales of $7.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $7.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.20.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $132.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,593,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,472. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.32. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $150.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $113,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $355,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,514 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,237. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $471,005,000 after buying an additional 3,238,833 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $579,706,000 after buying an additional 2,533,431 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Electronic Arts by 78.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $510,797,000 after buying an additional 1,583,494 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Electronic Arts by 647.2% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,991 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $210,386,000 after buying an additional 1,281,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

