Analysts Expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.21). Evofem Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Evofem Biosciences had a negative net margin of 4,011.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,593.89%. The company had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Evofem Biosciences from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier bought 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 200,594 shares of company stock worth $76,070 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVFM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 30,114 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 311,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 46,467 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 54,069 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.46. 3,760,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,129,159. Evofem Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77. The company has a market cap of $74.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.16.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

