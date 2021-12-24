Analysts Expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Will Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to announce $1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $1.20. Mr. Cooper Group reported earnings per share of $2.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year earnings of $8.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $8.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.65. The stock had a trading volume of 620,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,475. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.03. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.59. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $26.93 and a twelve month high of $45.27.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $440,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,665,500. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

