Analysts Expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.10. Noodles & Company reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NDLS. Stephens started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Noodles & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Noodles & Company stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $432.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.45. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $13.55.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 15,646 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $208,091.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Noodles & Company by 383.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

