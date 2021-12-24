Analysts Expect Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) will report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

SLNO traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.54. 245,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,095. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.41. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 84.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 744,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 339,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 67.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 365,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 147,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 18,185 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 868.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 116,378 shares during the period. 37.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

